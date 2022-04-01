Cadbury issues Easter egg scam warning to customers

Cadbury has warned customers of a potential scam aimed at accessing the information. This comes after the company was alerted for the post on social media.

Consumers have reported receiving links on WhatsApp and social media promising free Easter chocolate baskets. However, Cadbury has warned people not to open the link or share it with others.

In a statement on their official social media pages on Cadbury UK, they said they were working to “solve” the issue. He also urged customers not to interact with Post.

Read more:Aldi updates shopping rules for customers in Wales

Their statement read: “We have been made aware of a post on social media claiming to give consumers a free Easter chocolate basket. We can confirm this is not generated by us and would urge consumers to That…