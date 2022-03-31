Cadbury issues immediate warning over Easter egg scam

Cadbury has issued a warning about a possible scam aimed at getting public information. This comes after the company was alerted to a post on social media promising free Easter chocolate baskets to consumers.

The parents in Manchester were among those who received posts from people thinking they were benefiting from a free treatment. Describing ‘Cadbury Free Easter Chocolate Baskets’, the link took people to a website asking them to submit their personal information.

But this afternoon, Thursday, the company sent out a notice warning people about the scam and urging them not to share any details.

In a Facebook post shared nearly 2,000 times, Cadbury said: “We have been made aware of …