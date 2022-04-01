Cadbury issues warning over brutal Easter egg scam spreading on WhatsApp

Cadbury has warned its customers of the brutal Easter scam circulating on WhatsApp and social media.

Several app users are receiving links promising “free Cadbury Easter chocolate baskets”. After opening the web page, there are a few questions to answer before the recipient is prompted to enter personal details including their name and address.

People who fall prey to scams tend to believe that they are entering these details in order to receive their prize, although this is not the case. Cadbury is now warning people not to open the link, or share any details on the form it submitted.

In a tweet, Cadbury UK said: “We have been made aware of a post circulating on social media claiming …