Cadbury warns public against WhatsApp scam advertising free Easter chocolates

Cadbury has issued a warning against interacting with a scam that is currently doing the rounds on WhatsApp, claiming to offer free ‘Easter chocolate baskets’.
The new scam is being circulated exclusively through WhatsApp and Facebook. The Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt and Easter ‘Chocolate Baskets’ appear to have been advertised with a link to claiming ‘free’ treats.
The message includes an image of a purple Easter egg with ‘Join the Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt’ with a link to ‘Cadbury Free Easter Chocolate Baskets’.
If clicked, some people have reported that the link brings users to a fake website that requests personal details.
Some of those who clicked on the link have also reported that…
Read Full News