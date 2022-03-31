Cadbury’s Easter Egg Hunt 2022 – How to Hide an Egg Anywhere in the World for £15?

As the pandemic hit 2020, we found ourselves working remotely and engaging with others to keep ourselves connected with friends and family during one of the most isolating periods in recent history. Everything can suddenly be done online, virtual pub meets, quiz nights, work conferences, and now it seems that Easter egg hunts are no exception.

Cadbury’s has launched its brand new Easter Egg Hunt that can take you around the world from the comfort of your own home. Feeling difficult? Well there is a little more to it.

Designed for couples, friends and family, you can hide your Easter eggs anywhere in the world of importance to you and your chosen egg recipient. Cadburys suggests the following hiding places:

