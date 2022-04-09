Cagliari vs Juventus, live Serie A: match times and where to watch, today | a series

Cagliari will host Juventus of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado which is a valid match for Serie A date 32. A match where both teams will be looking for victory.

To avoid getting into a local fight relegation situation and the visitors are looking for places in the European tournament next season.

Cagliari lost just 5–1 against Udinese, and are seventeenth with 25 points. Juventus comes from a loss at the hands of Inter Milan, fourth in the standings with 59 points.

The most recent match between the two teams took place on 21 December 2021 after beating Juventus 2–0 in the city of Turin.