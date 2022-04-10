Cagliari Vs. Juventus – Match Report – April 9, 2022

(EFE) – Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic scored a last-minute goal to save three points from trapped Juventus at the Cagliari ground, which served the black-and-white side to stay in Champions League position in the thirty-two round of Serie A. ,

Juventus celebrated a victory that took a lot of hard work. Getty Images

Vlahovic arrived in January as Juve’s star and Moksha. It got off to a good start, but has not been able to unleash its full potential since late February. This Saturday in Cagliari he demonstrated why he is the focus of the ‘Vecchia Signora’ long-term project, with a goal based on strength, quality and intelligence.

Last week, the Italian team had the best game of the season against Inter in the Italian derby, but…