Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Georgia Tech males’s swimming & diving program earned a Twenty first-place end off of 40 complete group factors on the ultimate day of the 2021 NCAA Males’s Swimming & Diving Nationwide Championships on the Greensboro Aquatic Heart on Saturday night time.
“I’m happy with the best way our guys represented Georgia Tech swimming & diving this week at NCAA’s right here in Greensboro, N.C.,” mentioned Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart. “We moved as much as Twenty first within the nation. We had fairly a couple of faculty data damaged and a number of greatest occasions. It was good to have a number of freshman and sophomore athletes right here this week in order that they may expertise the environment at this degree of competitors. We’re wanting ahead to constructing on what we completed this 12 months. We now have a number of Olympic Trials and the Olympics to work in the direction of this summer season.”
To cap off NCAA’s senior Caio Pumputis earned all-American honors within the 200 breast occasion after he clocked in at 1:52.27 in the course of the 200 breast championship finals, ending in eighth-place to earn nationwide honors for the sixth time in his collegiate profession at NCAA Championships. He posted splits of 24.94, 27.92, 28.84 and 30.57 in the course of the race to solidify his all-American season. Pumputis individually amassed a complete of 25 factors in the direction of the Jackets ultimate group rating of 40.
The 200 breast is the second occasion Pumputis has collected all-American standing on this season, as he additionally captured nationwide recognition within the 200 IM earlier within the week. Previous to this 12 months’s nationwide championships he was named as a 2018-19 NCAA all-American within the 200 breast, 200 IM and 100 breast, in addition to having earned honorable point out all-American standing within the 800 free relay that very same 12 months.
General the Yellow Jackets noticed Pumputis (200 breast, 200 IM), fellow senior Christian Ferraro (100 fly) and true freshman Batur ÜNLÜ (200 free) every garner all-American honors on the 2021 championships.
On the ultimate day of NCAA’s Pumputis was joined on the nationwide stage by teammates ÜNLÜ, Ferraro, junior Kyle Barone, freshman Justin Alderson, senior Austin Daniel and sophomore diver Ruben Lettuce.
ÜNLÜ completed twenty seventh within the 100 free prelims, coming in at 42.77. At day certainly one of NCAA’s throughout his portion of the 800 free relay ÜNLÜ set a brand new faculty report within the 200 free, earlier than turning out an honorable point out all-American efficiency within the 200 free on day three. Ferraro broke the 100 fly faculty report twice at NCAA’s this 12 months throughout prelims and comfort finals on the best way to incomes honorable point out standing in that occasion. On the diving finish of issues Lechuga took on the platform occasion prelims, scoring a complete of 293.15 factors to position Twenty eighth. Barone additionally got here in Twenty eighth-place within the 200 fly prelims, registering a time of 1:44.23.
ÜNLÜ, Pumputis, Alderson and Daniel teamed up within the 400 free relay amassing a mark of two:53.92 to take Nineteenth-place to cap off the 2021 season.
“I wish to particularly give recognition to our coach Beth Harness for her work this season with retaining each our males’s & ladies’s groups wholesome and on observe throughout this unprecedented COVID 12 months,” Coach Shealy Hart added. “I used to be happy with the best way our group navigated via this 12 months. Whereas it was totally different, we didn’t should shut this system down in any respect. Our group was disciplined in following all of the protocols that the Institute and NCAA put in place. Our scholar athletes, coaches and employees put within the additional time and effort this season to make sure we competed safely.”
“Our head diving coach John Ames and our assistant swimming coaches Invoice Koppelman, Mike Norment, Angie Nicolletta and Chico Rego have completed such an incredible job in persevering with to construct our program not simply competitively, however culturally as nicely. We’re excited for the way forward for Yellow Jacket swimming & diving.”
