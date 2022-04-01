Caitlyn Jenner is joining Fox News as an official contributor

Caitlyn Jenner flaunts her TV career and flops California’s governor run in a new job as a contributor to Fox News. in his first appearance Hannity, The former Olympian discussed her intentions to join the network and what vision she hopes to bring to Fox viewers.

“America has to have a stand up mindset,” she said. “Yeah, I’ve gone through a lot in my life to go back to the Olympics. We had really a lot of conversations with you, Sean and the other guys at Fox when we were negotiating this deal as well. As you know, I’m trans but I’m not a trans activist. That’s just a part of my life. There’s more to me. But I think in the coming medium term, LGBT issues are going to be a huge issue. and I look forward to covering it…