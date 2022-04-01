Photo: Heidi Gutman/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

kardashian Launching next month on Hulu, and it’s not expected to include the former Kuwait Mainstay Caitlyn Jenner. Jenner recently made his disappointment clearBut it looks like she has a new TV show of her own: Fox News announced today that she’ll be joining as an on-air contributor.

On Thursday, aka Transgender Visibility Day, Network announced its plan To make an already visible trans woman more visible. “Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to all of us,” wrote CEO Suzanne Scott. “She is a leader in the LGBTQ+ community and her…