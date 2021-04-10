Cajun’s Offense Explodes in 10-3 Game 1 Win Over Arkansas State

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team used four consecutive multi-run innings to take down the Arkansas State Red Wolves 10-3 in game one of their three-game weekend series.

With the win, the Cajuns are now 19-11 overall and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. It is their seventh-straight victory.

The key for Louisiana’s offense in game one was the bottom of the batting order.

Jonathan Brandon reached base in all five of his at-bats as the eighth batter in the order. He had two singles and three walks with two runs batted in and one run scored.

Head coach Matt Deggs commended Brandon’s performance, saying that he made the best of his opportunities in game one.

“I love the way Brandon works,” Deggs said. “He flies around, he’s a great team guy, he’s had some great practices and it was his time.”

Brett Borgogno, the ninth batter in the order went 2-4 on the night with five runs batted in. His first RBI-single of the night scored one run to tie the game at 2-2 in the fourth, and his second RBI-single gave the Cajuns a 5-3 lead in the fifth. It ended up being the game-winning hit for Louisiana.

Louisiana’s ace Spencer Arrighetti gave up his first multi-run inning of the season when Arkansas State jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning. He gave up another run in the fifth, but he still earned his sixth victory of the year by throwing six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts.

Brandon Talley earned his fifth save of the season by throwing three shutout innings in relief to cool down a hot Red Wolves’ offense.

“Spencer had to grind for us tonight,” Deggs said. “To get through six was gigantic for us and then Talley did his thing.”

Louisiana’s offense got hot in the middle of the game, loading the bases in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. They scored three runs in the fourth and sixth innings and two runs in the fifth and seventh innings to pull away from Arkansas State.

The team had 12 hits and 11 walks in the game while striking out only six times. They stranded 13 runners on base but still managed to score 10 runs. Deggs mentioned the importance of his offense putting pressure on the Arkansas State pitching staff with walks.

“It was good to see the offense stay patient, grind at-bats, and draw free bases,” Deggs said.

After scoring eight runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, Bobby Lada crushed a two-out, two-run home run to put the game out of reach in the seventh.

Talley sealed game one on the mound by only allowing one hit in his three innings and striking out five of the 12 batters he faced. The Cajuns won 10-3, continuing their strong start to Sun Belt Conference play.

Up next, Louisiana plays Arkansas State in game two of their weekend series. Connor Cooke will start for the Cajuns as they look to extend their winning streak.

Best MLB Players Not in Hall of Fame