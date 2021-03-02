LATEST

Cal football schedule 2021, analysis

Cal football schedule 2021, analysis
Cal Golden Bears 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what they remember to Pac-12 teams.

Cal Golden Bears Football Schedule 2021

2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule

September 4 Nevada

September 11 at TCU

September 18 Sacramento State

25 September in Washington

October 2 Washington State

October. 9 open date

October 15 in Oregon

23 October Colorado

October 30 Oregon State

6 November in Arizona

13 November

20 November at Stanford

On November 27 at UCLA

Cal Football Schedule Analysis: Bears have to go to TCU – 2018 Cheez-It Bowl rematch !!! – And Nevada is dangerous, but throwing in the Sacramento State game and not a non-conference slate That bad.

USC has been missing from the south, but at least the game is in Berkeley, and there are no complaints about not having to deal with Arizona State or Utah. And here the break stops.

In Washington, in Oregon, three of the last four matches on the road – uh oh. Bears are not able to tolerate any major setbacks at home.

Pac-12 conference teams missed: Arizona State, Utah

