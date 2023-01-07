LATEST

“Calamities do not come singly.” Crisis hits “virtual Ronaldo.”

Rating fell Cristiano Ronaldo37 years old, in the famous video game “FIFA 23to 88, the lowest since FIFA 07when his number reached 87, according to Sky News.

Ronaldo started the season in FIFA 23 as a star with a rating of 90, after a season that saw him score 18 goals in the tournament. English Premier League With Manchester United.

However, his share declined somewhat with the succession of crises, especially after the problems he faced with the new coach Eric ten Hag.

The Portuguese left the club after a fiery interview with the British media, Piers Morgan, in which he said that he felt “betrayed” by the club, and that he “does not respect” the Dutch coach..

A few weeks later, Ronaldo went to Qatar to participate in the World Cup world Cup With Portugal national teamwho lost to Morocco, who made history in the quarter-finals.

Ronaldo moved to AL-Nasser club The Saudi, with an annual salary of 160 million pounds, making him the highest-paid player in history.

And Ronaldo will instantly become the MVP of Victory in FIFA 23, even with his slight rating downgrade.

This is the first time in a decade that Ronaldo’s FIFA rating has fallen below 90, having reached 89 in FIFA 11.

FIFA 23 is the 30th installment in the series of FIFA, a simulation video game footballwas released worldwide on September 30, 2022, and is published by Electronic Arts.

