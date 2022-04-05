Calgary Flames win a grand victory in Hollywood – FlamesNation

Back on the road and back in the victory column, the Calgary Flames won their grueling match against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday evening. The scoring began in 10 seconds when Jonny Goudreau scored a run off Cal Peterson. The penalty killers may have let go of them one-on-one on the 5v3 power play, but the Calgary skaters missed a goal on 5v4. Chris Tanev and Eric Gudbranson blocked a slew of shots to keep Calgary’s lead in the lead. A hard-fought victory to beat Calgary by three games losing skid.

CF% – 62%, SCF% – 61.46%, HDCF% – 45.8%, xGF% – 57.58%

This is a team game – It was quite a defensive standoff to start the case, Johnny got the bounce and Kempe found a hole in the coverage but…