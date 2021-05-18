LATEST

California tech firm is moving its headquarters to Fort Worth – The Dallas Morning News

Another California company is headed to the Lone Star State.

SmartAction, a Los Angeles-based artificial intelligence software company, is relocating its corporate headquarters to Fort Worth.

The company plans to shift 81 jobs to Fort Worth in the move.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the thriving community of Fort Worth,” Gary Davis, CEO of SmartAction, said in a statement. “This move will further create growth and opportunities enabling us to better serve our customers and meet their demands.

“We are grateful for the support and collaborative efforts from the local community in Fort Worth as we finalized this project.”

The Fort Worth City Council will vote on providing a Chapter 380 economic development program grant to the firm to facilitate the move.

The company hasn’t selected an office location, according to Fort Worth officials.

“We’re thrilled to welcome another tech company to Fort Worth,” Chris Strayer, executive vice president of economic development for the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “Fort Worth continues to maintain a competitive edge as a tech hub over other U.S. cities. We are proud of all that our city has to offer in talent, culture and business-friendly policies.”

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

102
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
100
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
72
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
43
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top