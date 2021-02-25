ENTERTAINMENT

Call center season 1 web series Download Ullu All episodes Kuttymovies

Posted on

Call Center is a latest ullu web series starring popular actress Shiney Dixit, Gehna Vasistha. Produced by Vibhu Agarwal, Call Center Web Series Part 1 will be streamed online on December 11, 2020.

Call center season 1 download all episodes

Eye web

The creators released the trailer video of the series four different stories in one destination with four different issues. The new Ultra Call Center web series includes love, romance, revenge and drama.

Actress Shiney Dixit was last seen in Ulu’s Tadap web series. The announcement of the actress’ name from the call center web series, details of the crew will be made shortly. Stay tuned with FilmyOne.com for more exclusive updates on the Ullu app.

The Ullu app is now a leading Bollywood oat platform known for releasing bold content on its platform. Many web series like Charsukh Jane Anjane Mein, Slip, Bibby, Invalidation became blockbusters in the year 2020.


Call Center Season 1 Owl Web Series All Episodes Kuttimovie, Filmzilla,

Hindi web series

Click here to watch the official trailer video of the Ullu Call Center web series.

You can also watch the call center web series on the popular TheMiracleTech platform MX Player. Download Call Center Series Part 1 (Season 1) for free offline viewing.

Name Call Center (2020)
weather 1
type Web series
Online video platform ULLU
Language: Hindi Hindi
cast Shiny Dixit, Gehana Vasisth
Streaming Date: – 08 December 2020

Disclaimer – FilmyOne.com is not intended to promote or condense piracy in any way. Piracy is a crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. The purpose of this page is to inform the general public about theft and encourage them to protect themselves from such acts. We request that you do not encourage or participate in any kind of piracy

FilmyOne.com – Exclusive Entertainment Site

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
908
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
834
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
728
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });