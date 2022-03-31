Call. Every Fleming over ten years old once collected Easter eggs in the snow: why the late cold prick isn’t so extraordinary (Antwerp)

Read this also. We’ve got everything you need to know about the snow that’s coming: Watch out for the slippers if you’ve already changed your winter tires

Niels Spanger of the Zorsel en Omstraken weather station is not surprised by the snow of late. Human memory is very short. Also the flakes fell during Easter camps last year. “It’s not really exceptional”, says passionate season amateur Spangers. “It is more remarkable that in recent weeks it has already been twenty degrees. Since the temperature can still drop to minus five, there is a risk of damage to plants that are already in buds. I have a lot of bunches I look forward to it, especially on Saturday to Sunday nights.”

Since 2013 we have been able to collect easter eggs in the snow. But it is not unusual either. Yours Sachs, 48, also remembers Easter egg hunt moments in the snow. And evidence was also found in the family photo album.