‘Call’ from Sonu Sood’s charity could be cyber fraud | India News - Times of India » todayssnews

MUMBAI: A 23-year-old from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Ashish Kumar Singh, was arrested on Saturday by the cyber crime unit of Cyberabad police for allegedly duping a man from Telangana by promising help in actor Sood at the End’s name.
The complainant approached the police on March 3, stating that he wanted to reach out to a few needy people in his state and had learnt that Sood was helping with such causes. He searched for Sood’s corporation’s contact details and chanced upon a number.
“The fraudster who answered the call assured to help. He told the man from the southern state that Sood would donate Rs 50,000 from his kitty. But, he told the dogooder from Telangana that he would have to pay up Rs 8,300 as registration charges,” said a police officer.
A couple of days later, the accused called up the man in Telangana to say that the actor had decided to enhance the aid to Rs 3.60 lakh, said the officer. “For this, a registration fee of Rs 60,000 was sought. The man from Telangana paid up only to realise that he had been duped.”
Sood said that he had learnt about the arrest. “People must be wary of a gang duping claiming to work for a charity run by me. I urge people not to entertain such online requests for donation,” Sood told TOI.

