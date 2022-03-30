Call of the Wild: Growing pains continue for Canadiens as Florida Panthers fall 7-4 in Montreal

It’s been a quick but very difficult three-game road trip for the Montreal Canadiens – with games in Sunrise, Tampa Bay, and Raleigh, it’s hard to find three destinations with bigger tests than these.

But that’s what makes the Canadiens season so enjoyable right now: to see how they measure up against the best of the league to get a better sense of where they stand overall in their rebuild.

It was another good night to see the growth of the club and the remarkable change from six weeks ago. However, the Canadiens did not have weapons in it. He saw where he should be one day.

It was a 7-4 Panthers win.

It is interesting to watch these three months of efforts for jobs at the Canadiens under the new head coach.