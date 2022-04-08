Call of the Wild: Montreal Canadiens beat New Jersey Devils with 7-4 win – Montreal

A quick two-game road trip would have the Montreal Canadiens looking for revenge on the Maple Leafs making a Saturday night stop in Toronto, but before that they faced the New Jersey Devils in Newark.

Montreal took advantage of New Jersey’s abysmal defensive field coverage as Christian Dvoák had three points of the night in a 7–4 victory.

wild horse

It’s the same story for Canadians in just about every competition these days: sit back and enjoy the excitement of two little kids as they transform into stars right before our eyes.

It’s the Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield Show coming soon to your neighborhood. The first period was only 4:35 when Suzuki ripped a shot into the top corner for his 17th run of the season. Caufield offered an assistant on him.