Call of the Wild: Montreal Canadiens lock down Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 – Montreal

It doesn’t get harder on a three-game road trip than Florida, Carolina, and Tampa. They suffered a 7-4 loss at Sunrise on the night. On night two in Raleigh, the Canadiens were found clashing with another division leader – the Hurricanes.

Carolina dominated, winning 4–0.

wild horse

There is too little to discuss here. The Canadiens gave it their best. They didn’t get embarrassed, but nothing worth noting.

Montreal worked hard. They had structure, but they met a superior group. That is all. Just a really good hockey team showed them what almost perfect hockey looks like.

The Hurricanes look like a title team. He was a Rolex in it. He had 26 shots…