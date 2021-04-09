Call The Midwife 2021 – Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know – Tech Kashif

Call the Midwife 2021: The Midwives is all set to make a successful comeback with an exciting series.
Call the midwife; the emotion-filled drama series will soon return to the screens with its tenth season, beautifully sketching London’s post-war scenes. The current pandemic situation has made the entertainment industry difficult, and like all other shows, Call the Midwife also experienced a significant setback from its planned movie schedule. After the success of several seasons, fans were devastated by the delay. There is good news, however. Call the Midwife fans will be happy to hear that the series is back on track and the recordings are complete. Hence, the public can expect their favorite show soon.
The BBC has officially launched the first look of the latest series revealing the stunning models from Call the Midwife. The creators have also highlighted the completion of the shooting process on their social profiles. Now that the production work has been completed, here is everything about the new season.
When will Call the Midwife Series 10 air on BBC1?
While BBC1 has not officially announced the season 10 release date, chances are the show will hit the BBC1 network later in 2021. Typically, the franchise comes with a new season in January every year. However, the production process was delayed due to the pandemic situation.
How many episodes will the new series bring?
Typically each season of Call the Midwife has at least eight episodes. The tenth series, however, is an exception. This series contains seven exciting episodes, as the recording started later.
According to the leaks, the new series will likely develop the same line-up as in the Call the Midwife Christmas Special. Series 10 will feature – Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan), Linda Bassett (Nurse Cane), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda), Cliff Parisi (Fred), Annabelle Apison (Violet), Georgie Glen (Miss Higgins), Max Macmillan (Timothy), Zephryn Taitte (Cyril), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner) and many more. The production also includes some of the fresh faces, which are not yet wrapped.
What happens in the first episode?
The first episode will stun the audience with the clash of Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann) and Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter). Sister Julienne will contact Trixie for help with her plan. On the other hand, Dr. Turner will be disgusted with the plan.