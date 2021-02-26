LATEST

“Call Zion Williamson more dishonestly!”: Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy badly slams the NBA referee for advancing his All-Star. sport

Stan van Gandy seems to have some sort of way of how badly Zion Williamson was harassed by NBA referees this year.

The New Orleans Pelicans lost a close game to the Milwaukee Bucks. After a match of superb scoring, the Bucks registered a 129–125 victory over the Pelicans. He led the way with 38 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists in the reign of MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Khris Middleton added 31 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Pelicans fell short in the final minutes, as they saw the Bucks end the game 9–2. For the Pelicans, Zion led with his 34 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Brandon Ingram added 23 points, while Lonzo Ball scored 20 points to his name.

Stan Van Ghani is angry at how Zion William is being insulted

The Bucks finished the game at 9–2, led by Giannis Antetokonampo. The Pelicans coaches were not at all pleased about the same. Apart from the mistakes made by his team, SVG also accuses the referee of how the game came to be.

Joanne scored 30 of his 34 points with paint. Surprisingly, despite making his life inside the paint, he attempted just 5 free-throws. It didn’t fit well with Van Gandy.

SVG also said that Zion is not at the stage in her career where she is getting calls similar to Giannis. The number seems to support his point. Zion attempts an average of 7.8 FT per game, making 5.6 of them. Giannis, on the other hand, attempts 10.6 FT per game and makes 7 of them.

Zion is just in her second year and hopes to get more calls as her time in the league increases.

Zion Williamson exhibits maturity when foul call is not received

The Duke product is very mature about the way it handles noncalls. He does not like the passing blocks, and lets his work in the court. One such case was when Brook Lopez apparently knocked him out in the final quarters late at night, yet with no call, Zion simply continued to play instead of arguing.

The 2-year-old has been playing tremendously this season and is ahead for his first All-Star Game. He would hope that his performance pushed his team to a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Pelicans currently sit in the 11th position, with a 14–18 record.

