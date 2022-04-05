Calleri threw a cell phone at a Palmeiras fan and later apologized

After 4-0 defeat of palm trees classic vs in Saint Paul, Jonathan Calerick He was the protagonist of a scandalous situation with a Verdo fan as he was leaving the stadium. The thing is, when a player in the local team Sub 15 recorded the departure of the San Pablo footballers, Coleri slammed the phone on the floor.

The scene was recorded by Torsadores who were following the departure of the delegations and it didn’t take long for it to go viral on social networks. Later, Deverson’s wife, a Palmeiras striker, publishes a video of images taken by 14-year-old boy Felipe Goto, and the moment of the attack is seen.

Also, the video…