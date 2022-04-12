Calls for Johnson to step down after becoming the first UK PM to be punished for breaking the law

Boris Johnson was tonight facing demands for his resignation after becoming the first prime minister in UK history who was found to have broken the law by police.

Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were found by the Metropolitan Police to have violated COVID laws by attending the 56th birthday party for the Prime Minister in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street on 19 June 2020, following which all Fixed penalty notice was issued to Indoor social gatherings were strictly banned.

Labor leader Keir Starmer said the fines showed the PM and Mr Sunak had repeatedly lied about the Partygate scandal, insulting both their offices and the sacrifices of the British people. He said: “They have to go.”

Calling for his resignation Former Scottish…