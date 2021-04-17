LATEST

Callum Davidson has no preference for quarter-final opponents

Callum Davidson has no preference for quarter-final opponents

St Johnstone are the Betfred Cup holders and now have a quarter-final in Glasgow to sit up for after beating Clyde.

Callum Davidson couldn’t care much less who emerges victorious from Sunday’s Outdated Agency showdown – as a result of his St Johnstone aspect face an almighty process reaching Hampden it doesn’t matter what.

The Perth outfit have already lifted the Betfred Cup this season and now have a quarter-final to sit up for after easing previous Clyde 2-0 at McDiarmid.

Their prize is a visit to Glasgow to face the winners of Rangers and Celtic’s last-16 derby conflict.

Davidson shall be at Ibrox to look at the match unfold however he is aware of that, irrespective of the result, his crew shall be written off because the underdogs.

The Saints boss, whose aspect struck twice inside 21 minutes with targets from Man Melamed and Michael O’Halloran earlier than taking their foot off the gasoline, mentioned: “I’ve not acquired a desire for tomorrow, however I am going to go and watch it. I am going to benefit from the victory tonight and I am going to sit up for whoever we play.

“Unquestionably we’ll should do it the onerous manner.

“It is a one-off recreation however we’re again within the quarter-finals of a serious competitors which is one other nice achievement.

“We’ll sit up for whoever we play within the subsequent spherical.

“It is a job properly completed. I believed within the first half we have been superb. I really actually loved the efficiency.

“For me, we in all probability ought to have scored a pair extra targets to take the sport away from Clyde.”

Clyde have been enjoying their tenth recreation within the house of twenty-two days after being compelled right into a gruelling schedule following the resumption of their lockdown-hit Scottish League One marketing campaign.

With a significant relegation crunch towards Forfar to return on Tuesday, Danny Lennon was compelled to go away out a string of his regulars, together with former Scotland striker David Goodwillie.

And the Bully Wee boss was livid with the way in which his fatigued part-time outfit have been handled by Scottish soccer chiefs.

And there was additional trigger for frustration late on when Lewis Jamieson wrongly had a lifeline strike dominated out for offside.

“I might have like to have seen what would have occurred within the closing 10 minutes if it wasn’t for a really unusual resolution from the linesman,” mentioned the previous St Mirren boss. “Apparently it was for offside however the ball via to LJ got here off the St Johnstone defender.

“It has been a really difficult month. That is the fourth Thursday in a row we have needed to play. I am not getting the violin out however I simply really feel that the decrease league golf equipment have been actually shafted right here by way of the calls for positioned upon us.

“The SFA even needed us to kick off right now at 11.45am towards a full-time crew who’ve had a full week’s build-up after we’ve performed Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday and now right now, so I’ve to thank Callum for agreeing to the 5.30pm kick-off.

“I am happening a proper rant right here as a result of it is bugged me for the final month.”

