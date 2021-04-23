LATEST

Callum McGregor talks up Leigh Griffiths for Scotland –

Callum McGregor talks up Leigh Griffiths for Scotland -

Leigh Griffiths’ header earned Celtic a draw at Aberdeen in midweek.

Callum McGregor has described Celtic team-mate Leigh Griffiths as the perfect finisher he has performed with and believes he can be a Euro 2020 asset for Scotland.

After reporting again for pre-season coaching off form in line with former Hoops boss Neil Lennon, the 30-year-old Griffiths has had a fitful and irritating marketing campaign and was omitted of Steve Clarke’s squad for the March World Cup qualifiers towards Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands.

Nevertheless, Griffiths climbed off the bench within the 61st minute towards Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Wednesday evening and reminded Clarke what he may do, with a stoppage time header giving the guests a 1-1 Premiership draw.

McGregor insists Griffiths, who helped Scotland qualify for the Euros by scoring within the play-off penalty shoot-out win towards Serbia in Belgrade final November, “completely has the standard” to make an impression in darkish blue once more at this summer season’s European Championships, the primary main finals the Scots have certified for because the 1998 World Cup in France.

The Scotland midfielder mentioned: “It’s undoubted. He’s the perfect finisher I’ve seen.

“Simply as a pure finisher he’s proper up there. He’s the perfect I’ve performed with.

“He will get possibilities, he’s scientific and simply places them away. That’s the distinction with the highest strikers who’ve that actual killer intuition.

“I believe he has received that. He will get one probability and it’s a purpose.

“For him, it’s to maintain working arduous, doing the correct issues on daily basis and attempting to get as a lot recreation time as doable.

“After that you simply simply by no means know, particularly with somebody of his high quality. If we are able to get him within the squad and firing then he can be an enormous asset.”

Griffiths scored two memorable free-kicks within the 2-2 draw towards England in a World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park in June 2017.

McGregor believes the flexibility to provide within the massive video games may very well be an element for Clarke, whose facet will play the Czech Miracle and Croatia on the nationwide stadium and England at Wembley in between.

He mentioned: “I believe he may have numerous issues to consider because the supervisor, what kind he takes, and he shall be masking all bases.

“Huge expertise in video games has to depend for one thing as properly.

“I’m not going to take a seat right here and inform him who to select. It’s the supervisor’s alternative however a match and firing Leigh is an actual asset to the squad.

“We simply want to attend and see what occurs.”

