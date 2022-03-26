Calmes: Now there’s no doubt Clarence Thomas should be recusing

“foul odor” has become stronger.

Until now, and for more than a decade, articles about Virginia “Ginny” Thomas – Mrs. Clarence Thomas – have been primarily about her and her far-right partisan activities. Her husband, a Supreme Court justice, has only come under the scanner for questions that her politics has generally raised about her impartiality in politically entrenched cases before the court.

But now the court’s longest-running justice is front and center, rightly the main focus in the uproar. new details About his wife’s passionate, conspiracy-laden attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 election and keep Donald Trump in the presidency.