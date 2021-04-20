Calum Butcher calls on Dundee United to “roll your

LATEST

Dundee United have received their final 4 and are unbeaten in six video games.

Dundee United midfielder Calum Butcher is set to maintain their spectacular run of type going at Kilmarnock as they appear to complete the season with a Scottish Cup run.

United arrange a visit to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen on Sunday after they beat Forfar to make it 4 consecutive wins and 6 video games unbeaten.

They first tackle a Kilmarnock facet trying to get out of the underside two within the Scottish Premiership.

Butcher mentioned: “We’ve been on a superb run and we need to hold that going. It is a actually fascinating finish to the season with the cup video games coming thick and quick and we need to end as strongly as we are able to.

“It appears to be like like we’re protected however we need to choose up as many factors as we are able to and hold that momentum going as a result of we need to go into Sunday with confidence.”

United drew at Rugby Park at first of their unbeaten run earlier than beating backside membership Hamilton of their most up-to-date league encounter.

Butcher is aware of they might want to match their opponents’ dedication in the beginning.

“They’re robust video games,” the 30-year-old mentioned. “Whenever you miss out on the highest six as we did by some extent or so, then you’re upset however you recognize you’re going into the underside six and groups are combating for his or her lives.

“You’ve got to be ready to roll your sleeves up and win that battle earlier than the rest. We did that effectively in opposition to Hamilton at occasions and we have to do this in opposition to Killie as effectively.”

