Calvary Baptist quarterback Landry Lyddy commits to Louisiana Tech – Shreveport Times

Calvary Baptist quarterback Landry Lyddy has committed to Louisiana Tech, according to his Twitter feed.

“I’d like to thank my friends and family for being with me every step of the way,” Lyddy posted on Twitter. “Specifically my mom and dad, they’ve sacrificed more than I’ll ever know to put me in the position I’m in today.

“I’d also like to thank all of my coaches and my Calvary family. They’ve taught me to much more than just football and academics. I’ve learned to be a better man through these coaches and teachers. Lastly, I’d like to thank God for giving me the talents and abilities to play the greatest game on earth and to further the kingdom through it. I am committed to Louisiana Tech University.”

Lyddy will be part of the Class of 2022.

Lyddy, a 6-foot-1, 191-pound athlete, led the Cavaliers to the LHSAA Division IV state championship in December. The 2020 Times All-City Quarterback of the Year completed 166 of 252 throws for 3,566 yards and 43 touchdowns with just three interceptions last season.

