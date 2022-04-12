Cam Newton criticized for latest comments about women

This is not an opportune time to believe in or express derogatory, archaic views about any person or persons—regardless of their race, colour, origin, religion or gender. So the latest words to come from the mouth of Cam Newton, who already has a history of making derogatory remarks about women and is still a free agent, is particularly ill-posed, embarrassing, and embarrassing.

The 32-year-old joined this past Sunday’s episode million dollar worth of game podcast, where he came across the topic of gender roles. In discussing what he looks for in a strong woman, Newton felt like he jumped straight out of the 1950s.