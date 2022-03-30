Cam Newton partners with Overtime to form a 7-on-7 football league

Very few players, at least in recent memory, have influenced the game of football like Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton. In fact – from his brilliant abilities to his infectious appearances – you could argue that there will never be and never will be another like him.

And now, that impact on the game is going to be enormous.

As announced on Tuesday, Newton has partnered with sports media giant Overtime to establish a new amateur football league, OT7. OT7 will feature the nation’s top high school talent in a seven-to-seven competition, beginning with a week-long tournament on June 6 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Of course, Newton is no stranger to supporting youth football – as he has coached kids through his 7v7 program for most of his pro career. Before starting the pro…