Loading...

The 2010 SEC Championship game was not even close. LED by talented quarterback Cam newton, Auburn Tigers Demolished South Carolina Gamecocks, 56–17.Before, before winning the BCS National Championship Game Oregon that year.

Loading...

With just a few seconds to go in the first half of the SEC title game, however, Auburn only led by a small margin of 21–14. Newton used the final play of the second quarter to bury him South Carolina And kill any momentum on a 54-yard Hale Mary for Darwin Adams.

Loading...

watch the video

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Yes, Cam Newton had a cannon.

Loading...

Cam Newton’s Hale Marie vs. South Carolina

Loading...

related: Cam Newton’s TD Catch Introduces “Super Cam” to the Tech

Loading...

Cam Newton rolled right away under pressure, and then turned one into the end zone, where it was caught by Darwin Adams. The Tigers kept their foot on the gas in the second half and easily rolled the Gamecocks to become king of the seam.

Loading...

“You practice about every other week,” said Malzan AL.com after the game. “I think we did it early once or twice a year. Cam bowled a great ball. I think T-Zach [Terrell Zachery] Tipped it like he was about to do. Darwin made a great play. He was a big drama. This put a lot of pressure on us going to the locker room in Haftakhana. “

Loading...

“Super Cam” made everything easy in his lonely year on the grounds. his “Heisman Moment” Touchdown Runs May be the most influential against LSU. “Kamback” against Alabama And his Touchdown catch (He really did it all) only cemented himself as an Auburn legend against Ole Miss.

Loading...

It was another day at the office of Haley Marie the great Cam Newton in the SEC Championship Game.

Loading...