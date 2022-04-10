Cam Smith seems like the right player to clear a major Sunday hurdle

Yes, he’s three shots behind long-time leader Scotty Schaeffler, but there are legitimate reasons to think Cam Smith could become only the second Australian to finish first at the Masters.

If world rankings are to be believed, then we are talking about the sixth best golfer on the planet here. Just three weeks ago, Smith won the biggest event of 2022 ever, the Players Championship, which is, statistically at least, the strongest field in golf. Two months before that, he saw then-world No. 1, Jon Rahm, to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

There are many more, which are exclusive to Masters. Only a year and a half ago, Smith was tied for second place in the 2020 edition, becoming the first man to break 70 in the process…