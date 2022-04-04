Cameron Carter Vickers ‘Stonewall’ penalty verdict to Rangers while pundit Celtic defender clashes at flashpoint

Kenny Miller is convinced that Rangers should have been awarded a penalty for pulling from Celtic hero Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The defender scored the crucial goal at Ibrox and sent Ang Postecoglu’s men six points clear of the top of the Premiership table.

However, it is another flashpoint involving the US international that caught Miller’s eye.

As James Tavernier whips the ball from a corner, Connor Goldson is pulled from his shift by Carter-Vickers.

Miller told SportsScene that it was worth Willie Colm pointing to the scene of the incident, and insisted that VAR would pass the decision to Rangers.

He added: “It’s a stone’s sentence to me, if it’s in the VAR, or if Willie Colm sees it.

“He’s caught her, a…