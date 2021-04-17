Cameron Diaz Wine: It’s Always Time for Sparkling Wine – Film TMT

Most individuals know Cameron Diaz as a beautiful actress, however she’s a lot greater than that. Cameron Diaz is a wine connoisseur, a lover of all issues natural, and now a wine entrepreneur. It’s not unusual for celebrities to leverage their standing to open entrepreneurial endeavors and initiatives. A few of them are profitable, however extra typically, they fail after the novelty of their look wears off.

However Cameron Diaz’s entrepreneurial stint is completely different as a result of she’s doing one thing really distinctive.

Cameron Diaz Wine isn’t like all different wines on the market — it’s natural, pure vegan, and clear. These might seem to be generic labels to you. In spite of everything, aren’t all wines inherently natural? And don’t MOST wines name themselves “natural?” Effectively, you’re proper, most wines do carry the “natural” label, however we’ll allow you to into slightly insider secret — they’re not truly natural in any respect!

We get it; you’re shocked. Cameron Diaz was simply as shocked when she first realized that the wine she’d been consuming wasn’t really natural.

In concept, wines are speculated to be fermented grapes — nothing extra. Nevertheless, in apply, wine producers use dozens of synthetic pesticides, pesticides, fertilizers, colours, synthetic flavors, and different components. Some synthetic merchandise are used to extend product life, cut back the manufacturing value, and forestall pest infestations. Others are used to extend the wine’s attraction to customers.

You understand how your tongue turns into purple whenever you drink pink wine? That’s due to Mega Purple, a chemical compound added to reinforce your expertise.

Most wine manufacturers can get away with this as a result of the wine trade is totally unregulated. So long as the wine doesn’t include sulfites, they will use the phrase “natural” with little regard to whether or not they’re really natural. And most customers don’t truly learn the ingredient labels, particularly since they’re so illegible, in order that they merely belief the “natural” label, only a advertising and marketing ploy.

When Cameron Diaz came upon about these unethical practices, she was naturally incensed. And that’s what set her off on her mission. She toured essentially the most moral and natural vineyards in Europe to study natural wine-making, which makes use of biodiversity as an alternative of chemical compounds to make sure naturalness. Utilizing biodiversity could also be extra unpredictable and expensive, nevertheless it retains the wine clear.

After studying about natural wine manufacturing, Cameron Diaz and her buddy Katherine Energy produced Avaline, lovingly dubbed Cameron Diaz Wine.

Avaline is a very natural and vegan wine, free from all pointless chemical components. And it’s not filtered by means of fish bladder, egg whites, or different animal byproducts to maintain issues 100% vegan. As such, Cameron Diaz Wine is really completely different — it’s right here to set off a revolution within the wine trade whereas letting you sip on glowing wine guilt-free.

For those who’re fascinated with natural residing and wine consumption, it’s time to seize a bottle of natural Cameron Diaz Wine and a few wine glasses. Invite your folks over for a very natural expertise — it’s at all times time for glowing wine!