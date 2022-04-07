cameron smith, aussie player, cam smith, live stream, score, tiger woods, updates, leaderboard

Cameron Smith’s opening round at the Masters began with a double bogey and ended with a one. Meanwhile, he played some great golf to finish a remarkable four-under with a round of 68, enough for his share of the lead.

Following his remarkable win at the Players Championship last month – widely declared as golf’s unofficial fifth major, the Australian quickly deflected a six on the first hole to go on a remarkable hot streak.

He made birdies in the fifth, sixth, eighth and ninth holes. He then added one more before a run in 12th, 14th, 15th and 16th – a remarkable eight birdies for the round.

The highlight was arguably the first shot on the 16th which gave him an easy birdie putt, showcasing a play of precision iron…