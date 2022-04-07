Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert, Mark Leishman on Firethorn, 15th hole at Augusta National Golf Club

But that was nothing compared to Masters champion Sergio García, who broke his tormenting Major drought by winning at Augusta National in 2017, happily punching the 18th green out of years of despair.

In the midst of returning to Augusta the following year, García and his wife Angela had their first daughter. They named her Azalea, a tribute to the famous 13th hole of the course.

Garcia came back in 2018 to defend his title and saw five consecutive approach shots on a green and false front and back in the water for 15th during his first round. He signed for 13, tied for the highest score on a single hole in Masters history.

It’s fair to say that he would never name a future baby as Firethorn.