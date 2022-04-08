Cameron Smith, Man of the People, continues brisk play at Masters

Cameron Smith, mullet and all, continues to make fans at Augusta National with his easy-going treats and heaps of birdies. Andrew Davis Tucker-Augusta Chronicle / USA Today

Augusta, Ga. – Cam Smith literally stopped in his tracks as he walked along the ninth fairway during early Thursday.

From the corner of his eye, only 50 steps to his right, he saw the striking man in a bright pink shirt, black pants and a black hat. And so, as most do in the presence of Tiger Woods, what Smith did was left—which was, ahem, playing a big round of golf at the Masters—to praise the 46-year-old, 15-time major champion. .

“You can’t see him,” said Smith. “That’s untrue.”

Unreal too? Smith’s opening round 68 – one in which eight…