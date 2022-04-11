Cameron Smith third as weakness exposed, 12th hole, Scotty Scheffler wins

As Cameron Smith takes a short walk from Augusta National’s 11th green to the infamous 12th tee, you wonder if he set his mind back on his biggest achievement—and tried to summon the same magic.

Smith’s shining moment came last month when he won golf’s ‘fifth major’, the Players Championship, after a clutch play on a similarly infamous par-three at Sauvres.

His reputation as a player who had ice running through his veins in the big moments has risen to new levels.

Watch live coverage from the USPGA Tour with Fox Sports on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now ,

Australian Cameron Smith reacts to his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Masters. Photo: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Only Australians know what was going through his mind in three minutes.