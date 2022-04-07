Cameron Smith, Tiger Woods draw after opening round

Augusta, Georgia: Taking on the role of Masters after a career-threatening car accident, Tiger Woods said he thought he could win his sixth Green Jacket and gave him some more confidence after a solid 71-run start on Thursday (Friday AEST).

In his first competitive round of golf in 508 days, Woods combined three birdies with two bogeys at Augusta National, sitting four behind leader Sungjae Im. One shot is clear from South Korean player Cameron Smith, who started with a double bogey and ended his round at four-under.

Brilliant for most of his openers, Smith made a 68 on the par-4 finishing hole on the right side of the trees and began quite a finishing adventure. He wound up three-putting for the double, at that point falling into a tie for the lead with Im. I am…