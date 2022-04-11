Cameron Smith’s Masters hopes vanished with a shot at 12th-place Rae’s Creek in the final round

Australia’s Cameron Smith spent the best part of four days putting himself in position to win the Masters, but it all fell apart with a horror shot in the final round at the Augusta Nationals.

owner Scotty Scheffler (USA) – 10-under 278

Scotty Scheffler (USA) – 10-under 278 Rory McIlroy (NIR) – 7-under 281

Rory McIlroy (NIR) – 7-under 281 Shane Lowry (IRE) – 5-under 283

Shane Lowry (IRE) – 5-under 283 Cameron Smith (Australia) – 5-under 283

Cameron Smith (Australia) – 5-under 283 Colin Morikawa (USA) – 4 – under 284 other australian Min Woo Lee 2-over 290

Min Woo Lee 2-over 290 Mark Leishman 5-over 293

Mark Leishman 5-over 293 Cameron Davis 12-over 300

Cameron Davis 12-over 300 Adam Scott 14-over 302

The Queenslander came to the Masters last month as one of the players in form following his win in the so-called “fifth major”, the Players Championship.

Smith went three shots behind leader and eventual winner Scotty Schaeffler in the final round, and he was still in contention with seven holes…