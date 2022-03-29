Cameroon: Eto’o pushes its troops into training to change the situation

Zapping Hour Mondial Top 10: Most Profitable Transfers in History

Now in a few hours, Algeria and Cameroon will decide on the outcome of their play-offs for the World Cup. With a win over Douala (1–0), the Fenekes took advantage of the weight that allowed Jemel Belmadi’s men to come to peace in the return match. But on behalf of Cameroon, we intend to defend our opportunities fully.

This is undoubtedly the message that Samuel Ato’o, president of the Cameroonian Federation, came to pass on training last night. And for him, what could be better than to develop among his troops? Seafoot Cameroon has revealed in recent hours that the former Barca or Inter Milan striker attended the session, dressed among players from Rigobert Song. What to give a decisive extra soul tonight?