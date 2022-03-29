Cameroon Live: Two teams neck and neck

Welcome to this live dedicated to the match between Algeria and Cameroon, the winner of which will get their ticket to the final stage of the next World Cup.

What ? The return match between Algeria and Cameroon, two teams that failed to qualify for the final stage of the last World Cup in 2018.

And we will also have an eye on the friendly match between France and South Africa (9:15 pm).

When ? Tuesday, March 29, at 9:30 p.m.

Where ? At the Mustafa-Tchakar Stadium in Blida (Algeria).

on which channel? on the team’s website.

Who hosts it live? Walid Cachaur and Valentin Moinard from the Austerlitz Cauldron.

Who does the mediation? Gambian Bakery Gassama.

What would we probably not talk about? Will Smith apologizes after Oscar slap

While waiting read:

Football: Four North African Teams…