Cameroon: Toko-Ekambi point out Fenex’s big flaw, devastated Algerian striker

It’s a terrible slap that the Algerians got during the second leg of the World Cup last night. Losing on the wire after extra time against Cameroon (1–2) after catching a glimpse of qualifying a few minutes earlier, Jamel Belmadi’s men experienced a devastating emotional lift.

Which leaves even the rare satisfaction of meeting Algerian striker Ahmed Tauba and Fenekes absolutely speechless. “My heart is torn. I am in a nightmare this is not possible. Y A Rabi help us in this test,” tweeted the Fenex player.

My heart is torn.

I’m in a nightmare it’s not possible.

Does Rabi help us in this exam?￰ﾟﾒﾔ?￰ﾟﾒﾔ? pic.twitter.com/b1hoyJyluN — tauba ahmed (@taubahamad59) 29 March 2022

lack of efficiency that cash pays off

For his part, Karl Toko-Ekambi, the scorer…