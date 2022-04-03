Camila Cabello opens up about body image struggle on Instagram

“I wore bikinis that were small and didn’t care how I looked, then looked at pictures online and made comments and got very upset,” she wrote In a letter on Instagram on Saturday. She explained that being constantly photographed by the paparazzi — and examining her body — made her feel “super weak and unprepared.”

The emotional letter was triggered by a day at a beach club in Miami, Cabello said, when she felt pressured to look her best, knowing that the paparazzi were photographing her. “I tried to pretend they weren’t there but I couldn’t,” she said.

“I knew I looked ‘good’ in photos and thought I’d feel accomplished and yet I’ve never seen a worse time at the beach,” she wrote.