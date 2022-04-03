Camila Cabello posted a crude message about physical acceptance

Knowing that being at a Miami Beach club was “basically going to be a perfect photoshoot,” Camila Cabello spent her day trying to look good for the cameras she knew were watching her. “I held my core so tightly that my abs hurt and couldn’t breathe and barely smiled and was so self-conscious about where I was the whole time. [that] I couldn’t let go and relax and do whatever we want to do when we go out in nature,” she revealed instagram, Longing to feel uninhibited like the kids she watched playing in the waves, Cabello said, “I’ve never had a worse time at the beach than this.”

The “Havana” singer explained that she wanted to share her thoughts on how determined to live up to an unrealistic body standard can seriously affect one’s mental health. He added that…