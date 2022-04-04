Camila Cabello posts heartfelt essay about physical insecurities

Camila Cabello has been vocal about her body insecurities in the past, publicly criticizing body shamers for comments about her appearance.

The 25-year-old music star continues the conversation about body insecurities with a touching post instagram, On Saturday, April 2, Cabello shared a screenshot of a long message in a carousel post, linking the essay to a selfie, where the singer appeared disheartened and uninterested. To start the message, she said that every time she goes to an exclusive, unnamed beach club in Miami, she is photographed by the paparazzi.

She wrote, “Somehow when I check in paps and take me in my bikini and every time I feel super insecure and unprepared.” “I wore bikinis that (sic) were small and I don’t care what I look like, …