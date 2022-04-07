Camila Cabello reveals the top 3 artists she would like to collaborate with. music

new studio album Camilla Hair The one who sees the light. After waiting longer than we’d like, Family He’s almost among us (April 8). This means that Cuba is in full publicity of this work and in one of those meetings with the press she has revealed the top 3 artists with whom she would like to collaborate.

“I love hearing and feeling Gracie Abrams’ music. I love Gracie. I’ll have 3 queens right now Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift, I am listening folk literature And Evermore Taylor’s Punisher More by Phoebe Bridgers this is what it feels like of Abram. With whom would I like to collaborate? you are joking? With all three, at the same time or individually. I do not care. I love them” confessed …