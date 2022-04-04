Camila Cabello Says Paparazzi Ruined Her Beach Vacation

Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This weekend, Camila Cabello took to Instagram to call out the paparazzi for ruining what was supposed to be a relaxing beach vacation in Miami. “Somehow when I check in paps know and get me in my bikini and I feel super vulnerable and unprepared,” wrote Cabello, who says she spent the rest of her vacation sucking in her stomach until her “abs hurt” and she couldn’t breathe. “I barely smiled and was so self conscious of where the paps were the whole time I couldn’t let go and relax and do what we’re meant to do when we go out into nature,” she wrote….